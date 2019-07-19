Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2019 / 5:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea rejects Japan call for arbitration over wartime labour dispute

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday rejected Japan’s call for third-party arbitration over a court ruling last year ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for using South Korean forced labour during World War Two.

Japan had set Thursday as a deadline for South Korea to accept the proposal in a deepening feud over wartime forced labour, which has led to Tokyo imposing export curbs on high-tech materials to South Korea.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono renewed a call for South Korea to take steps to resolve the dispute, telling Seoul’s ambassador to Tokyo its position violated international law. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

