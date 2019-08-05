Basic Materials
Japanese automakers' sales slump in S.Korea as boycott bites

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers saw their combined South Korean vehicle sales slump in July, data showed on Monday, after Japan’s export curbs to Korea sparked a consumer backlash.

Toyota Motor saw its July sales slump 32% from a year earlier in South Korea, while Honda’s sales skidded 34%, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

In July, Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea, escalating a row over wartime forced labourers and sparking a boycott of Japanese products by South Korean consumers. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

