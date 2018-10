TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said on Tuesday a ruling by South Korea’s top court that the Japanese company should compensate four South Koreans for their forced labour during World War Two is “deeply regrettable”.

Nippon Steel said it would carefully review the court decision, taking into account the Japanese government’s response. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)