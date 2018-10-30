FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan denounces South Korean court decision as "unthinkable"

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Tuesday that a South Korean court’s order to a Japanese firm to compensate wartime forced labourers was “unthinkable”, and the ruling overturned the legal basis for bilateral friendship since 1965.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan would respond firmly, while Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said Japan would consider a number of options should South Korea not respond promptly, including going to an international court. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by Robert Birsel )

