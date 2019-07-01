S.Korean trade official says Japan's export curbs violate WTO rules

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s decision to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea violates World Trade Organization rules and Seoul would respond firmly, a senior official at South Korea’s trade ministry said on Monday.

“This export control measure by Japan is a measure that is banned in principle according to WTO agreements,” Park Tae-sung, a senior South Korean trade ministry official, told reporters.

“We find such measure by the Japanese government regrettable,” Park said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sam Holmes)