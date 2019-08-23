Semiconductors
August 23, 2019 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea to share information with Japan via three-way channel with U.S. -Blue House

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea will share intelligence with Japan through a three-way channel involving the United States, despite a decision this week to scrap a pact with its neighbour, a senior official of the presidential Blue House said on Friday.

Kim Hyun-chong, a deputy national adviser, said the decision to end the intelligence-sharing deal with Japan was inevitable as it had “ignored” Seoul’s repeated offers of dialogue to resolve a row over wartime Korean forced labourers. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below