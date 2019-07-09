South Korea, Japan spar at WTO over trade row

GENEVA, July 9 (Reuters) - A diplomatic row between Japan and South Korea spilled over into a World Trade Organization meeting on Tuesday, where Seoul’s ambassador accused Japan of imposing illegal export controls due to a “damage of trust”, threatening to disrupt the global supply chain of electronic goods, a trade official said.

Japan’s ambassador said it was not a trade embargo but an operational review necessary for proper implementation of Japan’s export control system based on security concerns, and was fully in line with WTO rules, the official said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)