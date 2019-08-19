Industrials
August 19, 2019 / 10:23 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Korea -Yonhap News

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japan has approved shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month, Yonhap News Agency reported late on Monday, citing industry and trade officials.

The high-tech material is photoresists, which are crucial for Samsung Electronics’ advanced contract chipmaking production. Japan earlier this month gave the green light to the exports of photoresists to Samsung Electronics.

A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

