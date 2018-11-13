Japan takes South Korea to WTO over financial support for shipbuilders

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to contest allegedly illegal financial support given by South Korea to commercial shipbuilders, according to a WTO filing published on Tuesday.

“The measures in question relate to the development, production, marketing, and/or sale or purchase of commercial vessels, including vessels designed to carry crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and shipping containers,” Japan’s complaint said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)