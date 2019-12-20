Japan reversed export curbs for chip material to South Korea - trade ministry official

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is reversing export curbs on one of the three chip materials to South Korea which it had restricted since July, a Trade Ministry official said on Friday.

The step comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are expected to meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of a trilateral summit including China.

Japanese suppliers can now apply to export three years worth of photoresists rather than having to seek approval for each shipment separately, the official said. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Alison Williamsabz)