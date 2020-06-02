South Korea says to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export controls

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade ministry said on Tuesday that it decided to resume dispute settlement proceedings over Japan’s export controls, saying the two sides failed to make progress over talks to resolve the trade disputes rooted in wartime history.

In July, Japan imposed curbs on exports to South Korea of three materials used to make semiconductors and displays, threatening a pillar of the South Korean economy and the global supply chain of tech components.

South Korea in September complained to the World Trade Organization over Japan’s move, but in November suspended the proceedings for further talks. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)