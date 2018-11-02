South Korea's Jeju Air eyes $5.7 bln jet purchase deal - sources

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s biggest low-cost carrier, Jeju Air, is in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy 50 narrowbody jets as it expands a network that includes one of the world’s busiest routes, sources close to the matter said.

The potential purchase, worth around $5.7 billion at list prices, offers Europe’s Airbus a chance to trigger the defection of a Boeing customer in a key market but Boeing is favoured to maintain the 737 operator’s business, the sources said.

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment. An official with Jeju Air said the company was reviewing prices on aircraft. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)