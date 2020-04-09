UPDATE 1-S.Korea's KNOC to buy 640,000 bbls crude, diesel for strategic reserve

(Adds details, background)

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Thursday it will increase this year’s strategic reserve crude oil and diesel purchase to 640,000 barrels from a planned 360,000 barrels amid low oil prices.

The state-oil company said it would issue tenders to buy 490,000 barrels of crude oil and 150,000 barrels of diesel for strategic reserves within this year.

The purchase comes as oil prices have plunged more than half this year, hit by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Global benchmark Brent crude is hovering at around $33 a barrel.

KNOC also said it would lease spare storage facility to South Korean refiners who are struggling to find space to store crude oil and refined oil products with a drop in fuel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

SK Energy, South Korea’s top refiner, said on Tuesday that it would rent a total of 1.8 million barrels of crude oil storage facility from KNOC for three months starting this month.

KNOC has a storage capacity of 136 million barrels for stocks of crude oil and refined oil products, spread across nine facilities in South Korea, according to data from KNOC.