SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Koo Bon-moo, the chairman of South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate LG Group, passed away on Sunday due to illness, the Yonhap news agency said.

LG Corp, a holding company of the electronics-to-chemicals conglomerate, said on Thursday its longtime 73-year-old chairman was unwell and planned to nominate his son to its board of directors in preparation for a leadership succession. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Kim Coghill)