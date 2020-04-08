South Korea's KOGAS asks for LNG cargo delays as demand tanks - sources

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), the country’s top buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has asked for some cargo deliveries to be deferred to later dates, four industry sources said.

Details of the cargo deferrals could not immediately be confirmed, while a KOGAS spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

KOGAS has cited high inventory levels in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak hitting downstream demand as a reason to ask for the deferrals, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Jan Harvey)