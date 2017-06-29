FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in 2 months

S.Korean stocks close at all-time high as financials, techs rally

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares scaled a fresh high on Thursday boosted by gains in banks, securities and technology sectors in the wake of a strong performance in U.S. markets overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,395.66, its highest-ever closing level. The index briefly hit 2,402.80 during the session.

Offshore investors purchased a net 100 billion won ($87.63 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won edged up on higher demand among foreign investors who were net buyers of local equities for the day.

The won was quoted at 1,141.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1,144.0. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

