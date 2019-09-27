Chipmakers send S.Korean stocks lower; KOSPI sheds 2% for week

* KOSPI drops more than 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Friday as leading chipmakers declined on shaky industry outlook, while political uncertainty in the United States also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** Chipmakers dragged the market down, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. Concerns over memory chip business have rekindled after Micron Technology gave a weak profit outlook, he added. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ended down 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively. A media report that the U.S. was unlikely to extend temporary waiver to supply Huawei also dragged chipmakers. ** A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President Donald Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, sending U.S. stocks down. ** The KOSPI ended down 24.59 points, or 1.19%, at 2,049.93. The benchmark index lost nearly 2% for the week, marking its first weekly fall since mid-August.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 24.1 billion won ($20.08 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,199.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,198.8. For the week, the currency weakened 1%, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.0 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23%, after U.S. stocks fell . Japanese stocks fell 0.77%.

** The KOSPI has risen 0.44% so far this year, and gained 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 280.19 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 264.

** The won has lost 7.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 110.82, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 1.307%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.445%. ($1 = 1,199.9300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)