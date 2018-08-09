RPT-S.Korean won gains for 4th straight day; stocks up

(Repeats to fix formatting)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, despite retaliatory tariffs from China, marking its fourth straight day of gain. KOSPI stock index slightly rose, tracking Chinese equities. Bond yields fell.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,119.9.

** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.26 points or 0.10 percent at 2,303.71.

** Shares of Naver and Kakao closed up 3.9 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, buoyed by moves for deregulation.

** Samsung Biologics ended up 1.3 percent higher, extending its gains for a fifth straight day, driven by Samsung Group’s investment announcement on Wednesday.

** Celltrion, the nation’s leading drugmaker, declined more than 3 percent in early trade before ending steady following positive outlook from analysts.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.45 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.15 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.55 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up 1.73 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 238,149,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 382. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 216,864 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.79 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.053 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.07 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)