S. Korea stocks end higher ahead of exports, U.S. jobs data; post seventh monthly gain

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, led by foreign buying, and notched a seventh straight monthly gain as investors looked ahead to May exports data and a key U.S. jobs report later this week. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 15.19 points, or 0.48%, to 3,203.92. It ended 1.78% higher for May.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.50% and 1.60%, respectively, internet giant Naver added 1.26%.

** Foreigners turned net buyers, picking up 520.9 billion won ($468.89 million) worth of shares on the main board. They, however, sold 8.52 trillion won for the whole of May, Korea Exchange data showed, the biggest monthly amount since March 2020.

** South Korea’s May exports are expected to have risen at their quickest pace in over three decades, thanks in part to strong global demand for the nation’s key foreign exchange earners such as semiconductors, cars and petroleum products.

** Meanwhile, Monday data showed the country’s April factory output unexpectedly declined from March but logged the fastest expansion in almost three years on a year-on-year basis.

** The won ended at 1,110.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.41% higher than its previous close at 1,115.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,110.8 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 points to 110.71.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.6 basis points to 1.228%. ($1 = 1,110.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)