S.Korean stocks fall; won extends gain

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed lower on Friday as foreigners sold stocks of semiconductor producers. South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ended down 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. The won rose while bond yields fell.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI closed down 12.36 points or 0.52 percent at 2,343.07. The benchmark index inched up 0.2 percent on a weekly basis, extending its gain into a third week.

** Shares of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) plunged 29.8 percent on its close after it lost its bid for a U.S. Air Force training jet to Boeing. Hanwha Aerospace also closed 11.5 percent lower.

** The won was quoted at 1,109.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,112.5, extending its gain to a sixth consecutive session. For the week, the currency won edged up 0.5 percent.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,109.23 per U.S. dollar, up 0.41 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,092.7 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.36 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 4.5 percent so far this year, and up by 3.18 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 311,831,000 shares and, of the total 897 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 355.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 211,837 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 4.02 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.37.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.003 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)