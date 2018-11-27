S.Korean stocks tick up as auto shares rise; won edges down

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy

* Korean won slides vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains in auto shares, while investors remained cautious over Trump’s fresh remarks on the U.S.-China trade spat. The Korean won and bond yields fell.

** South Korea’s consumer sentiment dived to a near two-year low this month while inflation expectations fell to their lowest since August 2016, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, shortly before its policy review to be held on Friday.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.40 points or 0.79 percent at 2,099.42.

** Although KOSPI was wary over the U.S. President Trump’s remark, it edged up during the day as auto shares led gains, says Kim Ye-eun, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, in an interview to the Wall Street Journal, that he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently, withdrawing previous remarks that he may not impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

** Hyundai Motor and its affiliates leaped over hopes that the restructuring of U.S. carmaker General Motors Co could help ease competition in the industry. Hyundai Motor closed up 6.2 percent, while its affiliate Hyundai Wia and its partmaker Mando also ended 6.5 percent and 8.1 percent higher, respectively.

** The won was quoted at 1,129.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.53 per U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,108.85 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.64 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 15.6 percent so far this year, and up by 2.89 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 235,145,000 shares and, of the total 895 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 501.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 195,094 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 5.83 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 108.92.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.91 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.91 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh and Yuna Park; Editing by Sunil Nair)