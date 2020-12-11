S.Korea shares bounce back on strong trade data; post sixth weekly jump

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded on Friday to post their longest streak of weekly gains since November 2019, as strong exports data and optimism over COVID-19 vaccines eclipsed concerns over a delay in U.S. stimulus and a third wave of infections at home. The won slid, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 23.60 points, or 0.86%, at 2,770.06 after shedding 0.3% on Thursday. For the week, the index gained 1.41% in its sixth straight weekly jump.

** South Korea’s exports during the first 10 days of December jumped 26.9% from a year earlier, official data showed, boosted by micro chips and improving global demand.

** A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine. Britain began vaccine inoculations this week.

** South Korea will mobilise military forces in the capital Seoul to help frontline health workers deal with a surge in coronavirus, with 689 new cases reported on Friday, and as the death toll and number of patients in critical care rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 179.3 billion won ($164.54 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,090.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,087.7. The won edged down 0.75% on a weekly basis, snapping five straight weeks of gains.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,089.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,089.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 111.69.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 0.978%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.658%. ($1 = 1,089.7100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)