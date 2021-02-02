S.Korea shares close at one-week high as chip stocks gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won slides against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, driven by heavyweight chipmakers and foreign buying, following a tech-led Wall Street rebound overnight. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield edged down.

** The KOSPI closed 40.28 points, or 1.32%, higher at 3,096.81, after gaining as much as 2.7% in early trade to hit a one-week high. The index jumped 2.7% on Monday, supported by robust trade data and fading volatility concerns.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged as much as 4.1% and 5.2%, respectively, while another tech heavyweight, Naver, gained 4.2% to a record closing high.

** The S&P 500 index registered its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 24 on Monday after a steep sell-off last week, and technology-related shares led the advance.

** “U.S. stimulus package discussion will be closely watched this week, with the size to be somewhere between the Republican’s $618 billion and the Democrat’s $1.9 trillion,” said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

** South Korea’s inflation sped up in January, beating forecasts and offering more signals of a mild recovery.

** Meanwhile, the country’s ruling party said on Tuesday it will prepare a fourth round of COVID-19 cash handouts and an extra budget of sufficient scale.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 195.5 billion won ($175.01 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,117.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 111.58.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.980%.