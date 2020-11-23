S.Korea shares close at record high as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix surge

* KOSPI closes at record high

* Foreigners net buyers for 13th straight session

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday, as heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged on improving demand and an upbeat outlook for the chip industry, even as tightening COVID-19 curbs at home capped gains.

** KOSPI rose 49.09 points, or 1.92%, closing at an all-time high of 2,602.59, extending its rally for a fourth consecutive session.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged 4.33% and 3.31%, respectively, on higher demand prospects and an optimistic 2021 earnings outlook.

** South Korean exports grew 11.1% during Nov. 1 to 20 compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by a 21.9% rise in chip sales and improving overseas demand.

** Shares of South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem rose 3.31% to a two-week high following local media reports of Tesla Inc placing battery orders for its Model Y car.

** Shares of Samsung Heavy Industries jumped 15.69% to a near six-month high after the company bagged a $2.5 billion supply order.

** South Korea reported another daily rise of over 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before tighter social distancing rules aimed at blunting a third wave of infections take effect.

** Foreigners were net buyers for a 13th straight session, the longest buying spree since August 2016, purchasing net 988.6 billion won ($890.21 million) worth of KOSPI shares. They have bought a total net 6.37 trillion won worth of shares over the past 13 sessions.

** The won ended at 1,110.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% higher than its previous close of 1,114.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,110.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.1.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 0.954%. ($1 = 1,110.5200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)