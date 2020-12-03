S.Korea shares close at record high on chip, auto boost

* KOSPI hits record closing high, foreigners net buyers

* KRW ends at strongest close since June 2018 vs USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended gains on Thursday to close at a record high, on a boost from chip and auto stocks, while developments related to coronavirus vaccines and stimulus hopes also aided sentiment.

** The won strengthened to its highest since June 2018, and the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 20.32 points, or 0.76%, higher at 2,696.22, marking the third straight session of gains.

** The country’s financial markets opened an hour later than usual at 0100 GMT due to a nationwide college entrance exam.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped as much as 1.44% and 5.05%, respectively, gaining for the third straight day, with both stocks hitting record highs earlier in the session.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors surged 7.67% and 6.41%, respectively, after reporting strong November sales.

** Celltrion and its affiliates gained on hopes of conditional approval for the use of its COVID-19 drug, CT-P59, while Daewoong Pharma also rose as the company sought regulatory approval for Phase II trials of its COVID-19 drug.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 211.8 billion won ($193.51 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

** Meanwhile, local media reported on Thursday that the country has reached a deal with AstraZeneca to purchase its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

** The won ended at 1,097.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,100.8, the strongest since June 2018.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,094.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,094.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 111.58.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.981%. ($1 = 1,094.5100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)