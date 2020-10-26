S.Korea shares dip as surging global coronavirus cases dent sentiment

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slumped on Monday as surging coronavirus infections at home and abroad clouded the global economic outlook, sapping risk appetite. The won rose to its highest level since late-March 2019, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 16.90 points, or 0.72%, lower at 2,343.91.

** Domestic cases of COVID-19 rose by 119 as of Sunday midnight, nearly doubling from 61 a day earlier, while new cases sharply rose in the United States and France.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and affiliates jumped after the death of Chairman Lee Kun-hee a day earlier sparked hopes for stake sales, higher dividends and long-awaited restructuring.

** Celltrion Inc said it received an emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its rapid COVID-19 testing kit Sampinute, boosting shares of affiliate Celltrion Pharm.

** Hyundai Motor and affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis soared even as the carmaker reported a net loss in the third quarter.

** “The market seems to be sensitive to the second waves of coronavirus materialising, while it awaits the U.S. election, corporate earnings and (South Korea’s) third-quarter GDP data,” said Na Jeong-hwan, DS Investment & Securities’ analyst.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 118.8 billion won ($105.36 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,127.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.46% and the strongest close since March 21, 2019.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.6 per dollar, steady from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 111.86.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.910%.