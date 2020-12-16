S.Korea shares end at record high as U.S. resumes stimulus talks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by U.S. coronavirus stimulus hopes and vaccine rollouts, offsetting concerns over a record surge in local cases. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 14.97 points, or 0.54%, to close at 2,771.79. ** Top U.S. congressional leaders started a second meeting on Tuesday to try to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief.

** Investors also cheered the South Korean prime minister’s pledge to secure more hospital beds to handle a record surge in coronavirus cases.

** Hopes for additional U.S. stimulus boosted shares but uncertainty over Federal Reserve policies kept gains in check, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory nod this week, after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective in documents released Tuesday.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 44.1 billion won ($40.32 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,094.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,093.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,094.4 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,093.9. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 26.12% so far this year, and gained 17.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.47. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 0.988%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.687%. ($1 = 1,093.6400 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)