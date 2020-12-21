S.Korea shares end at record high on biopharmaceuticals boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as strong performance by local biopharmaceutical shares outweighed fresh domestic curbs to contain the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

** The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0632 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 6.47 points, or 0.23%, to 2,778.65.

** Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday. ** Biopharmaceutical shares including Celltrion and Samsung Biologics jumped 3.09% and 2.62%, respectively. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declined 0.94% and 2.11% each.

** U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 7.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,102.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.27%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,102.8 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,101.2.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48%.

** The KOSPI has risen 26.44% so far this year, and gained 14.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 1,124.57 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 907, the number of advancing shares was 422. ** The won has gained 4.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 111.49. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.961%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.680%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)