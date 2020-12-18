S.Korea shares end flat as virus concerns offset U.S. stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Friday as concerns over surging coronavirus infections at home overshadowed growing optimism about another U.S. economic aid package. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed nearly unchanged at 2,772.18, up 0.06% from the previous close.

** South Korea reported 1,062 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its second-highest ever daily tally, as the government warned businesses it was unacceptable for them to try to dodge shut-down orders by tricking the system.

** That countered the boost to sentiment from news that U.S. Republicans and Democrats were scrambling to pass a new round of aid after months of partisan finger-pointing and inaction.

** Index heavyweights declined, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declining 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 192.4 billion won ($175.10 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,099.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.58% lower than its previous close at 1,093.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,099.1 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,097.6.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,046.82 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares were 491.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 111.43, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 0.966%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 1.704%. ($1 = 1,098.7900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)