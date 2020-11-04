S.Korea shares extend gains as investors eye tight U.S. election race

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stock futures, after U.S. President Donald Trump led Democratic rival Joe Biden in Florida and other major battleground states, though a final outcome may not be known for days.

** The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 14.01 points, or 0.60%, at 2,357.32, after rising as much as 1.2%. The index extended its gains to a third straight session.

** Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have begun to tighten once again after flipping in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.

** S&P emini futures were last up 0.9%, extending a rally in Tuesday’s overnight trading session, when the S&P 500 delivered its strongest one-day gain in almost a month.

** Korean index heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.5%, while the world’s second-biggest memory chip maker SK Hynix jumped 2.2% after posting a 175% jump in operating profit in the July-September period.

** Drugmaker Celltrion Inc jumped 4.4%, gaining for a third day, after signing a 210 billion won ($185 million) supply contract to distribute its rapid COVID-19 testing kit Sampinute in the United States.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 218.3 billion won ($191.66 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,137.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% lower than its previous close at 1,134.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,139.1 per dollar, down 0.7% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,138.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 points to 111.69.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 0.954%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 1.567%.