S.Korea shares extend gains on strong export data, Wall St boost

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, tracking a record close in Wall Street, as local upbeat trade data boosted risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

** The KOSPI closed up 46.29 points, or 1.49%, at 3,160.84, after gaining 0.7% in the previous session.

** U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday on Joe Biden’s inauguration and as solid results from Netflix sparked a rally in shares of “stay-at-home” beneficiaries.

** Back home, exports expanded at a much faster pace in the first 20 days of January, driven by strong demand from major trading partners and underpinned by crucial sales of chips, cars and mobile devices.

** Among major heavyweights, the nation’s biggest search engine operator Naver and messenger app operator Kakao Corp soared 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively, while chip giant Samsung Electronics also added 1%.

** “Asian markets buoyed overall after Biden’s inauguration ... Foreigners seem to be rushing into the emerging markets on strong risk appetite,” said Lee Jae-sun, analyst at Hana Financial Invesmtent.

** “While (Thursday’s) trade data also had positive impact, investors will closely watch the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Tesla Inc earnings due next week,” Lee added.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 223.4 billion won ($203.45 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,098.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,098.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.3.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.708%. ($1 = 1,098.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee)