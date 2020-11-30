S.Korea shares fall on profit taking but post biggest monthly gain in 19 yrs

* KOSPI falls; Ends November up 14.3%, highest monthly gain in 19 yrs

* Foreigners sell net 2.4 trln won, the largest on record

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their sharpest monthly gain in 19 years on coronavirus vaccine-led recovery hopes, even as they slumped on Monday on profit-taking and worries about domestic coronavirus infections. The won slid, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 42.11 points, or 1.60%, at 2,591.34, after rising 0.58% in early trade. For the month, the index surged 14.3%, the sharpest monthly gain since November 2001.

** South Korea reported 438 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons as infections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic.

** Meanwhile, neighbouring China’s November factory activity expanded at its fastest pace since September 2017, keeping its recovery from the coronavirus crisis solidly on track.

** Heavyweights Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Chem led declines, tumbling 2.2%, 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

** Foreigners sold net 2.4 trillion won ($2.17 billion) worth of KOSPI shares, the largest on record, after purchasing a total net 6.3 trillion won worth of shares in November, the largest monthly amount since September 2013.

** “MSCI weightage changes are due to take effect, triggering a huge foreign selloff today,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** “Growing pressure on KOSPI valuation and foreign investors’ profit-taking ahead of key economic data release led the decline,” Lee added.

** The won ended at 1,106.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.3% lower than its previous close. It rose for a sixth straight month of gains, gaining 2.6%, the the longest winning streak since December 2013.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.5.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 0.984%. ($1 = 1,105.6900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)