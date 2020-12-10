S.Korea shares fall on U.S. stimulus doubts, virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slid on Thursday after gaining 2% in the previous session, as stalled U.S. stimulus talks and rising coronavirus cases at home weighed on sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 9.01 points, or 0.33%, at 2,746.46, after posting a record closing high on Wednesday.

** The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a one-week extension of federal government funding, giving lawmakers more time to haggle over a broader spending package with coronavirus relief.

** South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as it continues to battle a third wave of infection that is threatening the economy and healthcare system.

** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world’s two largest memory chipmakers, slid 1.4% and 3.3%, respectively, leading the decline. Both stocks had hit record highs in the previous session.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,361.2 billion won ($1.25 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

** “KOSPI dropped as foreign investors and institutions were net sellers in relation to the expiry of KOSPI futures and options contracts,” NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said.

** The won ended at 1,087.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,084.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,087.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,086.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.72.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.975%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 1.655%. ($1 = 1,087.2900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)