S.Korea shares gains on upbeat news around virus treatment; log weekly loss

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday in holiday-thinned trading, as sentiment was lifted by the country approving a coronavirus vaccine and as U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly’s antibody to treat COVID-19 gets emergency use authorization.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 15.91 points, or 0.52%, to 3,100.58 as of 0632 GMT. For the week, the index declined 0.6%.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Wednesday. South Korean markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for a public holiday. ** South Korea said it would grant its first approval for a coronavirus vaccine to AstraZeneca, and will allow it to be used in people 65 years or older.

** Meanwhile, Eli Lilly’s combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

** Eli Lilly getting grants for emergency use lifted investor sentiment among foreigners, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Gains in markets were capped by local data showing the unemployment rate soared to a 21-year high in January, while the number of people employed fell at the sharpest pace in more than two decades.

** Samsung Electronics fell 1.33%, while Kia Motors rose 1.77%

** Foreigners were net buyers of 753.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,107.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.87% higher than its previous close of 1,116.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.3.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.90% this year and has gained 9.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.