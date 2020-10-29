S.Korea shares hit lowest close in over a month on pandemic lockdown worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at their lowest in more than a month on Thursday amid worries over surging coronavirus infections globally and the economic fallout of new lockdowns in Europe. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed 18.59 points, or 0.79%, lower at 2,326.67, recouping some of its earlier losses. The index tumbled as much as 1.9% during the session and marked the third session of losses in five.

** Germany and France ordered their countries back into lockdown, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter.

** South Korea reported 125 new virus cases as of Wednesday midnight, higher than the 103 a day earlier.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics slid 1.5% after the company said it expects fourth-quarter profit to fall due to weak server chip demand and rising smartphone competition.

** Meanwhile, the country’s exports likely fell in October as businesses worked two days less this month due to the Chuseok holiday, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while resurging coronavirus cases abroad overshadowed the outlook.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 535.6 billion won ($475.15 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,131.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,130.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.5 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.81.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.925%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 1.527%.