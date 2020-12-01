S.Korea shares jump 1.7% on upbeat trade, manufacturing data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday as upbeat trade and manufacturing data lifted hopes of a swifter economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 42.91 points, or 1.66%, higher at 2,634.25, recovering from a 1.6% decline in the previous session.

** Majority of heavyweights strengthened and Samsung Electronics, up 1.7%, and SK Hynix up 3.1%, were the biggest boosts to the index.

** Brisk global demand for South Korea’s memory chips helped fuel a 4% gain in its exports in November, rebounding from October’s decline to signal a rebound from the pandemic-induced slump this year.

** The country’s November factory activity also accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly a decade, a business survey showed, supported by a steady recovery in global demand and production.

** Meanwhile, neighbouring China’s factory activity also grew at the sharpest rate in a decade in November, survey data showed, adding to the sentiment.

** Asiana Airlines’ shares surged 11.1% after a Seoul court allowed Hanjin Kal’s stock issuance plans, clearing the way for the flag carrier Korean Air Lines’ planned acquisition of indebted company.

** Foreigners turned net buyers of 73.4 billion won ($66.35 million) worth of KOSPI shares, after offloading a record net 2.4 trillion won worth of shares on Monday.

** The won ended at 1,106.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% stronger than its previous close at 1,106.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.0 per dollar, 0.3% stronger from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.2.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.985%. ($1 = 1,106.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)