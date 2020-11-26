S.Korea shares jump on Samsung boost, economic recovery hopes

* KOSPI rises nearly 1%, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed nearly 1% on Thursday as gains in Samsung Electronics and economic recovery hopes outweighed coronavirus worries. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI index rose 24.37 points, or 0.94%, to 2,625.91, after declining 0.6% in the previous session.

** Shares in chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were up 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively, while those of LG Chem gained 3.6%.

** South Korea’s central bank kept its policy rate steady as it marginally raised its growth outlook for this year and next, despite concerns over surging infections.

** The country reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest since March, as it grapples with a third wave of infections that appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures.

** “Investors’ interest in South Korea’s market will likely continue for some time on weak dollar and economic recovery hopes,” said Shinyoung Securities analyst Park Soo-min.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 253.8 billion won ($229.92 million) worth of KOSPI shares, after snapping a 14-session buying spree on Wednesday.

** The won ended at 1,104.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,108.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.9 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.4.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 111.61.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 0.979%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 1.647%. ($1 = 1,103.8700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)