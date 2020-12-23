S.Korea shares log biggest daily gain in 2 weeks, LG Electronics shines

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday by their most in two weeks, helped by a near 30% surge in LG Electronics and hopes of a larger U.S. stimulus package. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0630 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 26.14 points, or 0.96%, to 2,759.82, the sharpest daily gain since Dec. 9. ** LG Electronics Inc closed up 29.61% after the South Korea-based company and automotive supplier Magna International Inc said they were launching a joint venture that would make key components for electric cars. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks and eliminate wasteful spending. ** South Korean President Moon Jae-in faced growing public pressure over his COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country struggled to contain a third wave of the pandemic, reporting its second-highest daily tally of cases. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 82.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,107.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,107.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.9 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.5. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.05%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,103.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 356. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 111.62. ** The most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 0.936%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 1.647%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)