S.Korea shares log biggest daily jump since June; won soars

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares marked their best session in nearly five months on Thursday, led by new energy and technology shares, after Wall Street gained on the prospect of a gridlock in U.S. Congress, which could make big policy changes hard to enact.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 06:32 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI closed up 56.47 points, or 2.at 2,41340%, .79, logging the biggest daily percentage jump since June 16.

** Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical U.S. states, though the prospects of the Democrats taking the Senate dimmed, pointing to deadlock should Biden take the White House.

** CS Wind Corp, a manufacturer of wind power towers, closed up 7.9%, while solar cell manufacturer Hanwha Solutions jumped 12.3%, as investors expect Biden’s green energy proposals to benefit the sector. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,132.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.84% higher than its previous close at 1,137.7, marking the biggest daily gain since mid-September.

** South Korea’s vice finance minister voiced concerns about rapid gains in the won and said the government is ready to deploy market stabilizing measures if volatility widens further.

** The won has gained 2.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.93%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 691.41 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 713. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)