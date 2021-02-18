S.Korea shares post biggest fall in nearly 3 weeks on virus woes, tech slide

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, as lingering domestic COVID-19 worries weighed on sentiment, while technology stocks tracked an overnight slump in Wall Street peers over inflation worries. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 46.98 points, or 1.50%, at 3,086.75, marking its sharpest decline since Jan. 29. It slid 0.93% on Wednesday.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled 1.3% and 3.1% each, towing benchmark declines, while other heavyweights LG Chem and Naver also dropped 1.9% and 1%, respectively.

** Concerns over the virus situation in South Korea persist as the country reported 621 new infections as of Wednesday midnight, unchanged from a day earlier when it marked the highest level in 39 days.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 858.9 billion won ($774.58 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,107.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, remaining flat from its previous close of 1,107.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 111.60.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.985%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.854%. ($1 = 1,108.8600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)