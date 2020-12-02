S.Korea shares post record closing high on chip sector outlook

* KOSPI climbs 1.6%, foreigners net buyers

* KRW hits strongest since June 2018 vs USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped to a record closing high on Wednesday, helped by chip makers after Micron Technology raised its revenue outlook for the first quarter of 2021, while vaccine-related progress and U.S. stimulus hopes also supported sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 41.65 points, or 1.58%, at 2,675.9, after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics hit a record high while peer SK Hynix surged to a near 20-year peak on strong November trade data and Micron Technology raising its revenue outlook.

** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix make up about 30% of the KOSPI’s total market capitalisation.

** Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approvals on Tuesday.

** A top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus in a $1.4 trillion spending bill.

** “Possibilities of (U.S.) stimulus and vaccine development before the year-end boosted investor sentiment,” said Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding that Micron raising its earnings guidance stoked optimism about the chip industry.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 514.1 billion won ($467.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,100.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49% higher than its previous close, and the strongest finish since mid-June 2018.

** In offshore trading, the won traded at 1,100.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 111.57.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 0.984%. ($1 = 1,100.1300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)