S.Korea shares post sharpest monthly fall since March on virus, U.S. election worries

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recorded their sharpest monthly decline in seven months on Friday, weighed by uncertainties over the upcoming U.S. presidential election and surging coronavirus infections globally. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 59.52 points, or 2.56%, at 2,267.15. The index slumped 3.97% for the week and dropped 2.61% for the month, its sharpest monthly fall since March.

** Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as France and Germany implemented fresh lockdowns.

** South Korea reported 114 new cases as of Thursday midnight, slightly fewer than 125 a day earlier.

** Meanwhile, the White House coronavirus task force urged tough countermeasures as at least nine states reported record daily increases in new infections on Thursday.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped at least 2% each, leading declines on the benchmark decline, while Hyundai Motor and LG Chem tumbled 3.24% and 6.14%, respectively.

** “Volatility in markets will likely continue until the U.S. election next week ... worries over more lockdowns globally is adding to the volatility,” said Seo Jung-hun, Samsung Securities’ analyst.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 993.4 billion won ($881.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,135.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.33% lower than its previous close at 1,131.4. The currency edged down 0.19% for the week, but surged 3.03% for the month, recording its sharpest monthly gain since June 2019.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.9.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.934%. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)