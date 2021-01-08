S.Korea shares post sharpest weekly gain since 2008 on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares surged 4% to a record high on Friday, and posted the sharpest weekly gain in over 12 years, boosted by a surge in Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor and on massive foreign buying. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 120.50 points, or 3.97%, to 3,152.18, after surging as much as 4.3% during the session.

** For the week, the index jumped 9.7%, the sharpest weekly gain since October 2008 and extending gains to a second week.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics ended up 7.1% after it said its fourth quarter operating profit likely rose 26% as coronavirus pandemic-driven remote working and TV-watching fuelled sales of chips and display panels. Peer SK Hynix also jumped 2.6%.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor ended 19.4% higher after the company said it was in early discussions with Apple , following media reports that the two were in talks to cooperate on electric cars and batteries.

** Other heavyweights such as LG Chem, Naver and Samsung SDI also soared 3.4%, 7.8% and 5.9%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,639.4 billion won ($1.51 billion) worth of shares on the main board.

** “Hopes for Blue Wave under incoming President Joe Biden and the U.S. services PMI data added to the sentiment,” said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** The won ended at 1,089.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% lower than its previous close.

** It slid 0.2% on a weekly basis, marking the second straight week of losses.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,089.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,088.7.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 0.980%. ($1 = 1,089.1700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)