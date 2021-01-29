S.Korea shares post weekly loss as foreigners lead profit taking

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, ending the week lower on heavy profit taking by foreign investors as Wall Street volatility from GameStop losses weighed on sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 06:32 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 92.84 points, or 3.03%, to 2,976.21. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,432.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. In January, foreign net selling of Kospi shares was 5.23 trillion won, the biggest since March 2020. ** Shares of Samsung Biologics dropped 5.37%, Hyundai Motor fell 3.98%

** It was a foreign-driven profit taking, as some are getting cold-feet having seen how bad market volatilities can get in the U.S., said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities ** Asian retail investors, emboldened by the meteoric rise of U.S. videogame retailer GameStop, are taking on short sellers and making their brokers nervous enough to cut off margin lending.

** The won was quoted at 1,118.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,119.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.6 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,118.7. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.04%. ** The KOSPI has risen 3.58% so far this year, and gained 11.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 971.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 64. ** The won has lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 111.57. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 0.975%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 1.772%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)