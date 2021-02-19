S.Korea shares rebound; recovery doubts, COVID-19 worries linger

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher, recouping early losses, though investors were cautious due to recovery doubts and worries about the recent jump in coronavirus infections at home. The won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 20.96 points, or 0.68%, at 3,107.62, after falling as much as 1.5% in early session to a near three-week low. The index tumbled 1.5% on Thursday.

** For the week, it edged up 0.23%, rebounding from a 0.64% decline in the previous week.

** An unexpected increase in the weekly unemployment claims report from the U.S. pulled down U.S. stocks as it fanned worries that the economic recovery from the coronavirus was struggling to regain momentum.

** Major heavyweights strengthened: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.61% and 5.56%, respectively, supporting KOSPI’s rebound, while Naver and Hyundai Motor also added 2.58% and 2.76%.

** South Korea reported 561 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, down from 621 a day earlier, but still raising concerns the worst of the virus was not over.

** The country may consider a fifth round of COVID-19 cash handouts, its prime minister said, even as the details of a planned fourth cash payout are yet to be completed.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 352.8 billion won ($319.11 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,105.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% higher than its previous close at 1,107.6.

** It inched up 0.10% on a weekly basis, after strengthening 1.51% a week earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,105.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,105.6.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 0.995%. ($1 = 1,105.5600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)