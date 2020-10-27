S.Korea shares slide on coronavirus worries; strong Q3 GDP limits fall

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases globally dented sentiment, although strong domestic third-quarter economic growth data capped losses. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 13.07 points, or 0.56%, at 2,330.84, falling for a second straight day.

** South Korea reported 88 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday midnight, fewer than 119 a day earlier, while the United States, Russia, France and many other countries set new records for daily infections.

** The South Korean economy returned to growth in the third quarter, recovering from its sharpest contraction in more than a decade.

** Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors gained 0.6% and 10.3%, respectively, after reporting earnings.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics, however, dropped 1% after rising in the previous session on hopes of stake sales, higher dividends and a long-awaited restructuring pushed.

** “South Korea’s third-quarter GDP led the rebound in earlier session, but that was not strong enough to offset growing concerns about global resurgence in COVD-19,” said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 104.4 billion won ($92.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,125.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.84.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.917%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.499%. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni)