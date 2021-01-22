S.Korea shares slip on profit-taking; post 11th weekly gain in 12

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday, as investors booked profits in major heavyweights after a recent global rally led by U.S. stimulus and President Joe Biden’s inauguration, but posted an eleventh weekly jump in 12. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 20.21 points, or 0.64%, at 3,140.63, after it had gained 1.5% to hit a record closing high on Thursday. The index, however, gained 1.8% for the week.

** Major heavyweights slid with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbling 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Hyundai Motor also slid 2.8%.

** That outweighed strong gains in technology shares. Portal giant Naver surged 6.3% to its record high and messenger app operator Kakao added 2%, while battery maker Samsung SDI also soared 6.3%.

** A Reuters poll showed the South Korean economy likely grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter as a boost in exports was partially offset by sluggish domestic demand due to toughened COVID-19 social distancing measures since late last year.

“Overall Asian markets were seen sliding on profit-taking after (recent gains on) Biden’s inauguration and hopes for further U.S. stimulus,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 256.7 billion won ($232.66 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,103.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,098.2.

** For the week, the won edged down 0.3%, logging the third straight weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.4.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 0.991%. ($1 = 1,103.3200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)