S.Korea stocks bounce back, Samsung Elec jumps to record high

* KOSPI closes up 0.7%; adds 3.2% for the week

* Foreigners net buyers for 7th straight session

* KRW edges down 0.1% vs USD; up 0.4% for the week

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back from earlier falls on Friday, helped by sharp gains in market heavyweights including Samsung Electronics. The won and the benchmark bond yield both edged down.

** The benchmark KOSPI index settled 18.25 points, or 0.74%, higher at 2,493.87, after declining as much as 0.6% earlier in the session on concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases. It rose 3.2% for the week, adding to the previous week’s 6.6% jump.

** Samsung Electronics climbed 3.6% to a record high on foreign investor buying, while other heavyweights SK Hynix , Hyundai Motor and Kakao Corp rose 1.8%, 2% and 2.2%, respectively.

** Investors were still wary of the covid-19 pandemic. South Korea reported 191 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, the sharpest daily jump in 10 weeks.

** New infections hit fresh records in the United States and were above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.

** Asiana Airlines, South Korea’s second-largest carrier, surged as much as 25.6% to a near seven-month high, while its affiliates and top shareholder jumped after reports of new acquisition talks.

** Foreigners were net buyers for a seventh straight session, purchasing 522.5 billion won ($468.61 million) worth shares in the longest buying spree since mid-January. They had bought 3.76 trillion won worth shares in the last six sessions.

** For the week, foreign investor bought a net 2.32 trillion won worth KOSPI shares, the largest since September 2013, Refinitiv data showed.

** The won ended at 1,115.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,114.8.

** The currency inched up 0.4% on a weekly basis, after a 1.3% gain a week earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.7.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 0.971%. ($1 = 1,115.0100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)