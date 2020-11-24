S.Korea stocks close at record high on vaccine hopes, Biden transition

* KOSPI hits record high

* Foreigners net buyers for 14th straight session

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Tuesday, with Samsung Electronics leading gains, as COVID-19 vaccine developments and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receiving formal approval for his White House transition boosted sentiment.

** The KOSPI closed up 15.17 points, or 0.58%, at 2,617.76, extending its rally for a fourth day. It jumped as much as 1% to an all-time high earlier in the session.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics gained for the third straight session, after surging as much as 2.96% to a record high in early trading, a day after data showed a surge in South Korea’s chip exports.

** Foreigners were net buyers for a 14th straight session, the longest buying spree since August 2016. They have bought a total net 7.09 trillion won worth of shares over the past 14 sessions.

** AstraZeneca on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine, cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than its rivals, could be as much as 90% effective.

** U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Biden, giving his Democratic rival access to briefings and funding even as he vowed to persist with efforts to fight the election results.

** South Korea’s central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery and rising household debt outweigh concerns about a third wave of coronavirus infections.

** The won was quoted at 1,112.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,110.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.68.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.965%. ($1 = 1,111.3300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)