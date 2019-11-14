S.Korea stocks close higher; Naver surge helps main board

* KOSPI gains, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks ended higher on Thursday, boosted by a surge in Naver’s shares, while investors shrugged off soft economic data from China. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Web portal operator Naver’s stock closed up nearly 14% to its highest since Feb. 2018, after Yahoo Japan confirmed it was in talks to merge with Naver’s unit, Line Corp.

** Without a new momentum, Naver’s significant gain contributed to the KOSPI’s rise, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. The weak data from China had limited impact in local markets, Lee added.

** China’s industrial output grew significantly slower than expected in October, as weakness in global and domestic demand and the drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade war weighed on activity in the world’s second-largest economy.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 16.78 points, or 0.79%, at 2,139.23.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 205.9 billion won ($177.31 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,169.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,167.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,169.5 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.35%, while U.S. stocks were mixed overnight. Japanese stocks fell 0.76%.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.79% so far this year, and gained 2.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 513.13 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 411.

** The won has lost 4.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 110.05, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.517% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 1.788%. ($1 = 1,161.2300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi)